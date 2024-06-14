How Le Mans is giving drivers a path off F1 scrapheap – and gaining Max Verstappen’s attention

Romain Grosjean has found a new home - Getty Images/Ker Robertson

More than 100,000 British fans are expected to make their annual pilgrimage to the Le Mans 24 hours this year, though they would be forgiven for thinking they had mistakenly stumbled upon the French Grand Prix.

Almost 20 Grand Prix drivers have now found a good home in sportscar racing and will take the drop of the Tricolor on Saturday. Though the introduction of hybrid technology in 2014 attracted a lot of grand prix drivers, including Fernando Alonso who won here with Toyota in 2018 and 2019, this bumper roster is something unusual.

Some, such as Robert Kubica and Romain Grosjean, are household names but there are many others competing from a more modern era, including the likes of Nyck de Vries, Stoffel Vandoorne and Mick Schumacher, who are each driving for one of the nine manufacturers entered this year.

Le Mans, part of the FIA World Endurance Championship, is one of great prizes in motorsport, alongside the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix. Only Graham Hill has won all three. “To win them all, that’s badass,” says Grosjean, the former Haas, Renault and Lotus driver who is proud of his record to have just started each of these events.

The 38-year-old Frenchman will compete for Lamborghini this year, the first time that the Italian supercar manufacturer has contested for overall victory. He lines up in the team alongside former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat who is taking his second start at the race. The pair are not one of the favourites to win, but they is part of the driving squad tasked with developing the car ready for next year.

Grosjean believes that many of the current crop of Formula 1 drivers will follow the race this year, including Max Verstappen, who has made no secret of his desire to race here. There is already a Verstappen-liveried motorhome in one of the Le Mans campsites here, picturing the No 33 Red Bull that the Dutchman races before inheriting the world champion No 1, although it’s believed it may belong to father Jos rather than the current reigning F1 champion.

“They will be watching as there is Porsche, Lamborghini, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Toyota, Alpine, Isotta Fraschini and BMW,” says Grosjean. “It’s not missing a lot to be incredibly good.”

Grosjean first competed at Le Mans in 2010 in a privateer Ford but it has taken the return of Lamborghini for him to return alongside his new IndyCar career. “My first comment after that was that I wanted to come back,” says the Frenchman. “It took 14 years, I got busy, but here I am.”

The track is unique, partially made up of public road and at more than 13km, it is one of the longest in modern racing. The Mulsanne Straight is still tree-lined, making the circuit seem narrow as the cars hit speeds of more than 300km/h. “It is nice to drive at night in Le Mans,” says Antonio Giovinazzi, currently a reserve driver for Ferrari’s Formula 1 team and who is the defending champion at Le Mans after their surprise win in 2023.

The iconic Dunlop Bridge is one of the most famous landmarks at Le Mans - Getty Images/Ker Robertson

“It is really dark here, there are only the lights from the car which makes it difficult for the braking references and for overtaking. In the dry it is not too bad, but when it is raining it is three times more difficult. It is tricky and you need to survive, and it’s the same for everyone, how much risk you want to take there.

‘“This is the closest to a Formula 1 car that you can race, but it is a different kind of racing,” says Giovinazzi. “You drive a car for six, eight or 24 hours, you have traffic every lap, so the focus you have in this race is more on where and when to overtake to lose the least amount of time possible.”

Competing at Le Mans for the fourth time, is Kubica. The Polish driver won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, a highlight of a grand prix career cut short by a crash while rallying ahead of the 2011 F1 championship. He had a contract signed to join Ferrari in 2012, but his crash ended that ambition.

Despite a brief return to F1 after his accident with Williams, he turned his hand to sportscar racing and came close to winning his class at the 2021 event before his car broke on the last lap while leading. Now, in front of watching Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur, he will go for overall victory for the first time, sharing his bright yellow 499P with young drivers Yifi Ye and another of Ferrari’s reserve drivers, Robert Shwartzman.

“For me, to be here as a part of AF Corse, and crew of 83 cars, it is a privilege,” he says. “When I was in F1, a lot of people talked to me, said ‘Le Mans you have to try it’, that it really is something special. To be here with a 499P Ferrari is another thing that is special. It is emotional.”

The Pole says that competing in multiple disciplines makes a driver more complete, but acknowledges that these prototypes have similarities to grand prix cars, which is part of the attraction.

“Hypercars are miles away from Formula 1 in terms of performance, but on the systems side, it reminds me of what we had,” says Kubica. “The reality is that the 24-hour race is long, the car and reliability is not the same as in the past, you had to take [more] care [of the car]. Here it is a sprint of 24 hours, but as a driver you have to push but keep in mind that everything has to last as long as possible.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.