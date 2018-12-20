Le Mans, BMW M1 Procars and Nascar: 77th Goodwood Members’ Meeting preview

The sights and sounds of the Le Mans 24 Hours come to Goodwood in April, with a high-speed demonstration by the best sports racers of the past 20 years - Getty Images Europe

Goodwood has confirmed the three high-speed demonstrations at the 77th Members’ Meeting, the traditional start of the classic motorsport season which in 2019 takes place on April 6 and 7.

For the first time ever, Le Mans Prototype racers will be put through their paces on the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The cars that will be appearing at Goodwood represent the finest close-wheeled sports cars from the start of the century to the current generation of hybrid-powered cars.

What’s more, to evoke the atmosphere of the Le mans 24 Hours, they will power around the circuit as dusk falls, headlights ablaze.

Matt Hearn, the motorsport content manager at Goodwood, said: “Le Mans Prototypes are some of the fastest racing cars in the world, and some of the most fascinating. What other race has no restriction on engine type and has seen victories for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in just a quarter of a century?”

Joining the Le Mans monsters will be a selection of cars from the BMW M1 Procar Championship, a one-make series for identical race-prepared BMW M1 coupés that supported the Formula One World Championship in 1979 and 1980 - and featuring many of the Grand Prix stars of the day.

An ex-Nelson Piquet BMW M1 Procar tackles the hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Niki Lauda won the inaugural championship in 1979, with Nelson Piquet clinching the title the following year.

The road-going M1, the first official M-badged BMW, featured the same 3.5-litre straight-six engine that appeared in most early M cars. But whereas the road car had 277bhp, the race version delivered 470bhp.

German veteran Hans Stuck, who competed in both Procar championships, said: “The Procar race was usually better than the Grand Prix itself. I loved racing those cars, it was the best thing ever, incredibly competitive and those straight-six engines made a wonderful noise.”

Goodwood is beavering away to confirm some of the original drivers from 1979-80 to take part in what should be a spectacular demonstration.

The third demonstration - no less noisy or spectacular - will be a display of mighty stock car racers from the fanatically-supported US Nascar series.

A Nascar racer shreds rubber during the 76th Members' Meeting in March 2018 Credit: Jayson Fong

Although several Nascar racers have appeared at previous Members’ Meetings, the 2019 event will be the first time that they have been en masse. It is expected that more than a dozen will take to the circuit.

The latest Nascar engines produce about 850bhp from 5.8-litre pushrod V8s; this means the cars can touch 200mph in a straight line, although it must be said that they are best suited to the oval circuits of the US than Europe’s more sinuous venues.

All three demonstrations will feature on both days of the 77th Members’ Meeting.

Tickets are available now to Goodwood Road Racing Club and Fellowship Members.

