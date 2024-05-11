Le Jardin to face University for Division II boys volleyball title

University outside hitter Koa Laboy puts down a kill during the 2023 state championship match on May 13.

The final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships will come down to two teams in search of a first state crown.

Le Jardin outlasted No. 2 Konawaena 22-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9, and No. 1 University beat No. 5 Molokai 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 in Friday's semifinals at Kalani.

The Bulldogs and Jr. 'Bows will meet in an all-ILH final today at 5 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

Elijah-Shore Flores finished with 22 kills and Brennan Nakayama recorded 50 assists for Le Jardin against Konawaena. La'akea Kamahele and Jackson Swirsky each had 13 kills, and Alika Piette recorded 20 digs for the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats' Ellison Morgan finished with 18 kills and Mana Dias added 14. Elijah Morgan had 10 kills and 19 digs, and Travis Nakamoto dished out 49 assists.

There were 20 ties and six lead changes in the second set.

Koa Laboy had 23 kills and Kawehi Kaneakua recorded 41 assists for University against Molokai.

The Farmers' Jericho Adolpho finished with 10 kills and Wesly Dela Cruz had 19 assists.

Fifth-place semifinals

at Damien

Waialua def. Kau 25-16, 25-13

Island School def. Kailua 25-17, 25-17