Le Havre set to appoint Didier Digard as their next manager

Luka Elsner’s imminent departure from Le Havre AC to Stade de Reims has set the stage for Didier Digard to become the next head coach of Le Club Doyen, according to Foot Mercato.

The oldest club in France have finally narrowed down their shortlist to just one name after they were previously reported to have been looking at Zoumana Camara and Stéphane Dumont.

Digard having recently completed his coaching certificates will be taking on his second management role in football, having previously been employed as OGC Nice’s caretaker manager for the end of the 2022/23 season.

Le Havre are thought to be impressed by his CV and believe his more recent work in the past season as the head coach of Nice’s reserves will make him a suitable candidate for a project looking to build and develop their young talent – a situation that was not harmed by Digard having developed as a player in the Le Havre academy system.

Foot Mercato further report that there will be no further changes to the coaching staff brought about by Digard’s arrival.

GFFN | Nick Hartland