Le Havre’s Luka Elsner set to be named Reims manager

The impasse looks to have been broken. Just a matter of days ago, Luka Elsner’s prospective move from Le Havre AC to Stade de Reims looked to have met a dead end. However, the deal now looks set to be completed, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Reims, who moved on from now-RC Lens manager Will Still at the end of last season, have been in the market for a new head coach. Elsner immediately emerged as a frontrunner, despite other targets being sounded out, however, negotiations with Le Havre proved difficult. Les Ciel et Marines were clear in their stance and president Jean-Michel Roussier was unequivocal – if Elsner was to leave, Reims would have to pay. Le Havre wanted a €1m fee, a price that Les Stadistes were seemingly initially unwilling to pay.

However, Reims have now budged. An agreement between the two clubs is set to be reached. Foot Mercato understands that the deal is worth around €1m. Bar an improbable breakdown in discussions at the very final stages, Elsner is set to be named as Reims’ successor to Still.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle