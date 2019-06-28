LeBron James teases return to No. 6 after reportedly giving Anthony Davis No. 23

After reportedly giving future teammate Anthony Davis his No. 23, many wondered what number would LeBron James now don on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, it looks like we finally have our answer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If James’ Twitter is anything to go by, then he will go back to wearing No. 6 for the 2019-20 season and possibly beyond.

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

James wore the No. 6 as a member of the Miami Heat where he played from 2010-2014, winning two NBA Finals along with a pair of Finals MVP trophies and regular-season MVP hardware.

Thursday’s tweet concludes a day full of teases for James. Earlier in the day, he hinted that his iconic pregame chalk toss ritual may be making its return.

The potential for a return to No. 6 has fans and teammates alike extremely excited. Already fans are hard at work photoshopping James in his new uniform.

Teammate Kyle Kuzma pleaded for James to complete the total package with the return of his headband.

All we need is the headband bro. Give the fans what they want. https://t.co/IiW7lGYIvf — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 28, 2019

One thing is for certain, in an offseason packed with superstar free-agents, sometimes it’s the little things that can get everyone buzzing.

More from Yahoo Sports: