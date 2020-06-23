LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes partner on website aimed at fighting Black voter suppression

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to use his platform to create change. James launched a website Monday aimed at “combating systemic, racist voter suppression.”

James joined up with a number of athletes — including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and artists to create the site, called “More Than A Vote.” James, 35, teased the site a few days ago on Instagram. James’ post included a quote from his mother which read, “Don’t talk about it, be about it.”

The site, which went live Monday, asks visitors to sign up if they would like more information. It also includes an area where people can check to see if they are registered to vote.

James posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that featured pictures of athletes protesting racial injustice and police brutality. He said there are a number of issues he wants to change right now, but he’s going to start with voter suppression.

