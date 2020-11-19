LeBron James, NBA stars wish Klay Thompson well after feared Achilles injury

Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury while working out in Southern California on Wednesday.

The initial diagnosis Wednesday afternoon was unclear, but Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Wednesday evening that the Golden State Warriors fear that their All-NBA guard suffered a “significant Achilles injury.” He’s slated for an MRI on Thursday.

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

If the MRI confirms the worst, it will add up to a devastating blow for Thompson, who spent the entirety of last season recovering and rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. After an arduous recovery, Thompson would face another difficult rehab and lose another year of the prime of his basketball career.

His absence would also deliver a big blow to the Warriors’ hopes of returning to title contention after an injury-ravaged 2019-20 season. The pain of Thompson’s injury reverberated throughout the NBA on Wednesday with stars and teammates current and old wishing Thompson well on Twitter.

Rivals, teammates reach out

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

DeMarcus Cousins played with Thompson during the 2018-19 season. He’s been through similar struggles, seeing an Achilles tear, a torn quadriceps and a torn ACL over the span of two seasons derail his All-Star career.

Damn Klay 🙏🏿 keep your head up bro — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) November 19, 2020

Paul George has returned to form after suffering a devastating broken leg in 2014.

Praying for you bro 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, rivals and allies alike shared their well wishes.

Damn hope you good bruh @KlayThompson 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 19, 2020

Prayers up man @KlayThompson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 19, 2020

Prayers up Klay! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 19, 2020

Prayers up Brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏾💪🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) November 19, 2020

Just was with my boy @KlayThompson praying for the best my guy!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during a pickup basketball game on Wednesday. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

