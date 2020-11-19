LeBron James, NBA stars wish Klay Thompson well after feared Achilles injury

Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury while working out in Southern California on Wednesday.

The initial diagnosis Wednesday afternoon was unclear, but Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Wednesday evening that the Golden State Warriors fear that their All-NBA guard suffered a “significant Achilles injury.” He’s slated for an MRI on Thursday.

If the MRI confirms the worst, it will add up to a devastating blow for Thompson, who spent the entirety of last season recovering and rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. After an arduous recovery, Thompson would face another difficult rehab and lose another year of the prime of his basketball career.

His absence would also deliver a big blow to the Warriors’ hopes of returning to title contention after an injury-ravaged 2019-20 season. The pain of Thompson’s injury reverberated throughout the NBA on Wednesday with stars and teammates current and old wishing Thompson well on Twitter.

Rivals, teammates reach out

DeMarcus Cousins played with Thompson during the 2018-19 season. He’s been through similar struggles, seeing an Achilles tear, a torn quadriceps and a torn ACL over the span of two seasons derail his All-Star career.

Paul George has returned to form after suffering a devastating broken leg in 2014.

Meanwhile, rivals and allies alike shared their well wishes.

