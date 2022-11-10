LeBron James limps off court with leg soreness in Lakers' loss to Clippers

LeBron James wasn't around to see the Lakers lose to the Clippers again. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Lakers' very bad season may have just gotten worse.

LeBron James was seen limping off the court during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Minutes later, the Lakers announced James would not return due to left leg soreness.

LeBron James slowly walked to the locker room with an apparent injury. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8fcFJCUliW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 10, 2022

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham didn't provide much clarity after the game, telling reporters James was dealing with leg discomfort and would be further evaluated by medical staff.

Even some minor wear-and-tear isn't exactly what the Lakers want to see with James this early in the season, though, not when it increasingly looks like it will take another unbelievable effort from him to bring them back into the realm of respectability.

The Lakers ultimately fell to the Clippers 114-101 in a game that got away from them in the third quarter, where they were outscored 33-23 after trailing by only two points at halftime. James finished with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting (4-of-9 from deep) plus eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

That wasn't enough against a Clippers team that is nothing if not deep, as seven of their players scored in double figures. Leading them was Paul George, who had 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting.