LeBron James took things in an odd direction when he was holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy

For the fourth time in his 17-year career, LeBron James is an NBA champion.

A four-season layoff between titles isn’t long for many, but it was the longest layoff for James since he first hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy back in 2012. Since James’ last title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the Golden State Warriors superteam and Los Angeles Lakers rebuilding project caused him to go four-plus years without a championship. Poor guy.

So when James was reunited with the trophy on Sunday, it was bound to be a fun time for him. And then things got, shall we say ... intimate?

James’ words as held the trophy in his arms:

“I can’t believe you cheated on me for the last four years. What is wrong with you? I’m going to bring you ass home when the lights come off.”

James’ reaction was captured via teammate JaVale McGee’s video diary. You can see it below at about the one-minute mark:

Given that James has won the trophy only two times in the last seven years, his relationship with the trophy may be better termed as an on-again, off-again rather than cheating, but who are we to judge from the outside?

We’ll see if James and the trophy can keep it together next year.

LeBron James missed the Larry O'Brien Trophy. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) More

