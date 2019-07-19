LeBron James gives scouting report on son: 'Expect a kid that will play for his teammates'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gone full dad mode on Twitter. James played the role of hype man Thursday, providing a glowing scouting report of his son LeBron James Jr.

James described his son as a team player who cares more about winning than individual statistics. He admitted that James Jr. will make mistakes, but is willing to be coached up.

Expect a kid that will play for his teammates. Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well. Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success. 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/qfUeZN0pzO — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2019

James’ responded to a Max Preps article that asked, “What should we expect from LeBron James Jr. next year?”

James Jr. will attend high school basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon. The school’s basketball team has won back-to-back state championships.

Due to the stacked lineup at Sierra Canyon, the Max Preps article says it would be a “major victory” if James Jr. sees the court at all during his first year.

James Jr. is considered a legitimate basketball prospect, though he remains a few years away from a potential NBA career. If that happens, James Sr. has already said he would love to play with his son before retiring.

A lot needs to go right for that to happen, but it might be worth it just to see all the encouraging, embarrassing tweets James sends about his son when the two are playing on the same team.

