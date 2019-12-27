LeBron James gives Ohio State football team Beats headphones

The Ohio State football team got a nice surprise from one of its most famous fans.

LeBron James gifted each member of the team Beats headphones and sent the team a motivational note ahead of its College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson. The team showed off the gifts in a video posted Friday morning.

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

“Best of luck men!” the note James wrote said. “You guys are here for a reason so just enjoy the moment and make the most of it! Don’t settle for nothing less than greatness! O-H … #GoBucks!”

James, a native of Akron, Ohio, has been a longtime Ohio State football fan. He’s been to multiple games when his schedule allows, though he probably won’t be able to watch much of Saturday’s semifinal. The Buckeyes kick off at approximately 8 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers tip off against the Portland Trail Blazers two hours later. If James — who is day-to-day after suffering a groin injury in the Lakers’ Christmas loss to the Clippers — is unavailable to play, maybe he’ll get a chance to sneak a peek at the game.

LeBron James on the sidelines at Ohio State's game vs. Michigan in 2016. He was also in attendance at Ohio State's national title win over Oregon in January 2015. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

