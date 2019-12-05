LeBron James gets away with absurd, obvious carry vs. Jazz

LeBron James briefly forgot the rules of basketball on Wednesday — and got away with it. (AP/Jack Dempsey)

Opposing fans love to complain about calls going LeBron James’ way.

On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, those fan complaints would be justified.

In the first half of the road game, James walked the ball across the court to set up the Los Angeles Lakers offense. He apparently forgot the rules of basketball while doing so.

Ummm ... that’s not allowed

LMAO LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/62xwLe8aD0 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 5, 2019

James picked up his dribble and palmed the ball after crossing the midcourt line. He then took three steps and dribbled again.

That’s obviously not allowed.

Official swallows whistle

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic knew it.

But referee Jacyn Goble — who was staring right at the play when James committed the violation — did not.

For a league constantly under fire from fans who believe officials favor some players over others, this is not a great look.

