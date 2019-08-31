LeBron James files trademark request for 'Taco Tuesday'

LeBron James is a big fan of "Taco Tuesday," so much so that he is looking to trademark the popular phrase. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

LeBron James loves tacos and Tuesdays — so it is not that surprising that the Los Angeles Lakers star and entrepreneur is looking to literally cash in on the phrase “Taco Tuesday.”

According to lawyer Josh Gerben, a company owned by James called LBJ Trademarks filed for a trademark for “Taco Tuesday” on Aug. 15. According to the trademark application, James wants to trademark the phrase for “advertising and marketing services” through “indirect methods” that include social media and blogging.

James has regularly posted videos of himself enjoying tacos each Tuesday.

It has become a staple on his social media timeline, so much so that when James did not post about Taco Tuesday last week, people wondered what was happening.

Still, it seems like a lot for James to try to own the phrase, considering he did not come up with it himself and it is a social media phenomenon regardless of James’ affinity for it.

But this is yet another case of James delving into the business world, as he has branded himself as an entrepreneur beyond the sport of basketball.

