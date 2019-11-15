LeBron James, Dwyane Wade lead Twitter charge welcoming Carmelo Anthony back to NBA
After a season away from the game, Carmelo Anthony reportedly agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, marking his return to the NBA.
The news was met with social media enthusiasm in NBA circles, most notably from his fellow banana boat crew members LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
It’s about damn time‼️ https://t.co/6A3wDbbrQ2
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 15, 2019
RIGHT!!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/7wCnzozgNV
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 15, 2019
So far there’s no word from Chris Paul. But plenty of others around the NBA were happy to see Melo back, his new Trail Blazers teammate Jusuf Nurkic included.
I’m ready for Monday ✌️
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) November 15, 2019
Welcome back Melo
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) November 15, 2019
YESSSSSSSSS https://t.co/R07I9G4fOy
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 15, 2019
#Melo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hke3u4YbkL
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 15, 2019
MELO!!!!!!!!!!! 😍🏀🔥
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) November 15, 2019
Hell yeah https://t.co/735XfEFYBK
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 15, 2019
NFL players also got in on the party.
Yessirr Melo Back
— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 15, 2019
It's good to see @carmeloanthony back to doing what he loves. #goat #melo7
— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) November 15, 2019
Anthony catches a lot of flack for dominating the ball, never seeing a shot he didn’t like and struggling to adjust to being a role player.
But he’s beloved in NBA circles, especially by his fellow players who are excited to see him back in the game.
