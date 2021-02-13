LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

Those acting lessons for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" are paying off for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. During Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, James delivered what might wind up the worst flop of the NBA season.

How bad was it? You can be the judge.

This flop by LeBron is an outrage. Truly. Cmon man. pic.twitter.com/R14N82z2rF — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) February 13, 2021

James wasn't even touched, but he went down like he took a hard elbow to the chest. Even the announcers couldn't believe it, uttering "are you serious" after watching a replay of the "foul."

James got the call, and hit both of his free throws. The Lakers went on to win the contest 115-105. With the win, the team is now 21-6 on the season.

LeBron James defended flopping in the past

James has a history selling weak fouls. He pulled off a similar flop against the Grizzlies last March.

LeBron with the Oscar winning flop pic.twitter.com/NS88rkj7QZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 1, 2020

James also got a call against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. It didn't even look like James was touched on the play.

James is far from the only NBA superstar to engage in these tactics. On Tuesday, Jimmy Butler pulled off an even more dramatic acting job trying to sell a foul call. Butler didn't deny it after the game, crediting Mark Wahlberg for teaching Butler how to act.

In the past, James defended flopping. In 2013, James said "it's not even a bad thing" and cited flopping as a way to get an advantage. If his antics Friday were any indication, James is still fully on board with that line of thinking.

