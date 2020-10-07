LeBron James delivers blow, message to Tyler Herro en route to fast-break dunk

Tyler Herro became a meme for his Game 3 snarl as the Miami Heat topped the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The breakout rookie sharpshooter hit a late bucket while drawing contact and a foul as the Heat pulled away. He then dropped this look that instantly became NBA Twitter’s favorite thing.

Fast-forward to Game 4 with the Heat looking to tie the series at 2-2. Herro found himself on the receiving end of contact once again early in the game.

This time it didn’t work out in his favor.

Herro on wrong end of contact in Game 4

With the Lakers leading 13-12 in the first quarter, LeBron James picked off a pass intended for Herro in a halfcourt set. Herro chased the 6-foot-9, 250-pound James on the ensuing one-man fast break.

Herro — 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds — didn’t stand a chance. James dropped his elbow as Herro tried to impede his path to the basket. The blow sent Herro falling to the floor before James slammed home two points.

LeBron James with the steal and POWERFUL SLAM for the @Lakers! 😤#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/TkMBr15shG — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2020

Here’s another angle, with a direct view of the contact.

Where fast-break meets bully ball 👑💪 pic.twitter.com/DGCCkcCExK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

Ouch.

Did James deliver a little extra there after Herro’s Game 3 snarl? Only James knows. Either way, his message was delivered loud and clear as the Lakers rolled on to a 102-96 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

