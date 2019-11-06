LeBron James calls out haters after historic night for Lakers

Age is just a number to LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star may turn 35 in less than two months, but he’s showing that he’s still one of the best and most dynamic players in the NBA.

James has looked like the old King James on the Lakers’ recent road trip. He had two straight triple-doubles in games against the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, and topped that off with a historic performance on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. He threw down his third straight triple-double with 30 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, becoming the first Laker to do that since Magic Johnson in 1987. According to ESPN, he’s the oldest player to record three straight triple-doubles since Jason Kidd in 2008.

James just can’t stop making history, and he had something to say to all the people who think he’s too old to seriously compete with the young guns in the NBA, or who think he’s washed up by age 34.

Of course, what James didn’t say is that there was legitimate concern for his health after last season. He was limited to a career-low 55 games in 2018-2019 due to a groin injury, at an age when professional athletes start to break down. It wasn’t out of bounds to question whether we’d ever see the old King James again.

Athletes thrive on bulletin board material, though, and that’s clearly what this is for James. If that’s what he needs to thrive for the Lakers, we might see him shouting down the haters — real or imagined — all season.

The old LeBron James is back, and he wants everyone — especially the haters — to know. (Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

