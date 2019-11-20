LeBron James becomes 1st player in NBA history to post triple-double against every team

The “LeBron James Isn’t Done” Tour played on Tuesday night.

This time, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell victim as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a 112-107 victory in Staples Center.

They also fell victim to a James triple-double for the first time ever. James recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Lakers improved to an NBA-best 12-2.

With that triple-double, James added to his growing list of career accomplishments. He’s now recorded a triple-double against every team in the NBA.

In his very first game against the Thunder (still the SuperSonics in 2004), LeBron James finished one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double... 27 regular-season games later, he picks up his first career triple-double against the franchise. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2019

LeBron averaging a career high in assists

James isn’t quite averaging a triple-double, but he’s making it a regular occurrence as he averages 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and a career-high 11.2 assists per game as he plays alongside another elite scoring option in Anthony Davis. Tuesday’s was his fifth of the season.

He’ll have a chance to record his second career triple-double against the Thunder on Friday when the two teams play a rematch in Oklahoma City.

LeBron James' triple-double against the Thunder marked a milestone. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

