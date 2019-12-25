LeBron James, Anthony Davis will play vs. Clippers

After injuries landed LeBron James and Anthony Davis with questionable tags for Christmas day, head coach Frank Vogel delivered good news for the Lakers and the NBA prior to tip.

Both will be in the starting lineup for the Lakers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both stars dealing with injuries

James missed Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, an injury Vogel said he suffered last week against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers won't be shorthanded for Wednesday's showdown with the Clippers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Davis appeared to hyperextend his right knee when he fell to the floor against the Nuggets. He left the court briefly before returning to finish the game.

Their availability thwarts disappointment for the NBA, which slated Wednesday’s Clippers-Lakers matchup as the marquee game of its Christmas Day slate.

The Lakers will look to snap a three-game losing streak that comes on the heels of a 24-3 start.

