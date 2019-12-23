LeBron James, Anthony Davis questionable for Lakers' Christmas Day showdown vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered potential bad news for fans and the NBA regarding Wednesday’s Christmas Day showdown against the Clippers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable with injuries.

James sat Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain around his rib cage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, Davis appeared to hyperextend his right knee when he fell during the third quarter against the Nuggets. He left the court briefly before returning to finish the game.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both at risk of missing the NBA's marquee Christmas day matchup. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Potential big blow for NBA showcase

Sunday was the first game this season that James has missed. Either his or Davis’ absence on Wednesday would be a significant blow the the NBA’s marquee matchup on its Christmas Day showcase.

The questionable status, of course, means just that. Both players could very well suit up.

Report points to James trying to play

ESPN reported earlier Monday that James is expected to play. But with a back injury, it’s likely the Lakers star won’t know for sure until close to gametime.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Saturday that James suffered the injury last week against the Indiana Pacers and played through the remainder of that game and their ensuing matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks before sitting out Sunday.

The Lakers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak following a 24-3 start. If James and Davis can’t go on Wednesday, a fourth straight loss would appear likely.

More from Yahoo Sports:





