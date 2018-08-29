Le'Veon Bell denies telling team-mates he will report to Steelers on Labor Day

Le'Veon Bell denied a report he was re-joining the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 26-year-old running back had told some team-mates he would report to the Steelers on Labor Day Monday.

The team believed Bell would be at practice that day, the report said.

Bell, however, denied the Post-Gazette's report on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Don't believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one..." he wrote.

Bell has missed all of the Steelers' training camp and the first three preseason games. He has yet to sign Pittsburgh's $14.5million franchise tender.

Bell was also absent from Steelers camp last year. He did not officially report to the team until six days before their 2017 regular-season opener.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl player, has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Pittsburgh. He rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two TDs.

The Steelers will finish the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. They will face the Cleveland Browns in week one action on September 9.