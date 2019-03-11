Le'Veon Bell appears to hint at upcoming free-agency decision

Le'Veon Bell could be close to signing with a new team.

The 27-year-old free agent running back sent out a cryptic Twitter message on Monday, saying he was so “torn right now … decisions.”

The Oakland Raiders and New York Jets are both reportedly interested in Bell.

He has also been linked to the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Bell missed all of last season after holding out over a contract dispute. He rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games with Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

The three-time Pro Bowl player has tallied 42 total touchdowns in 62 career games.