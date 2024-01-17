LCU basketball guard Ethan Duncan on playing for his father, Chaps coach Todd Duncan
Chaps guard averaging 14.7 points per game and ranking fourth in NCAA Division II in 3-point goals made
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be cut to make room for a pickup.
"We need to think together about how to offer the best possible solution," the French captain said.
The Lions' offense vs. the Bucs' defense is the show here, especially for throwback fans who love to watch physical football. The quarterback duel is the side story.
Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation Tuesday, but he wasn’t penalized.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.