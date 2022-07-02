LCSO deputy arrested for battery, domestic abuse

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced in a press conference on Saturday that Deputy Christopher Doughty was arrested for battery (domestic violence) and has been relieved of his law enforcement duties.

Recommended Stories