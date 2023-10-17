LCSC to begin hoops seasons with lofty expectations

Oct. 17—Despite the cliche, it is true what people say: the more things change, the more things stay the same. Both the Lewis-Clark State College men's and women's basketball teams are on the dawn of their 2023-24 seasons with new faces, but the same lofty expectations.

The women's team is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the NAIA tournament, and the men's team is coming off its first losing season during the tenure of coach Austin Johnson and the first losing season the program has had since 2009-10.

Since the end of last season, the women's team hired former assistant and Warrior player Caelyn Orlandi at the helm of the team after longtime coach Brian Orr's retirement, and the men's team has retooled the roster and added six players, five of them transfers.

Both teams ended the season in different places and have built their respective rosters in different ways, but the expectation remains the same for both: getting a national championship.

Women's basketball

The women's basketball team has a high bar to clear in the upcoming season. Last year's team made a deep postseason run after failing to win the Cascade Conference championship with a run to the Sweet 16 round in Sioux City, Iowa. Normally, a head coaching change in addition to retooling a roster offers a challenge. But the Warriors have an advantage: familiarity and motivation.

Orlandi has recruited every single returning player due to her duties in previous years as assistant coach and has seen first-hand, both as a player and as an assistant, what a successful LCSC women's basketball team looks like. A large part of that success has been recruiting.

The Warriors have three newcomers, all freshmen, in Grace Beardin from Orofino, Tatum Brager from Stanwood, Wash., and Darian Herring from Deer Park, Wash. From Orlandi's statements, all three of those players should factor in as contributors right away.

"I've been recruiting for a system," Orlandi said. "So those three players — they're running the floor hard."

Herring and Beardin are playing forward for the team and Beardin is getting time at the two-guard for LCSC. The early contributions from the freshmen provide some much-needed depth in the back and frontcourts after the graduations of Sara Muelhausen and Hannah Broyes.

Broyles' departure mixed in with how Brager looks at the two-guard spot will help determine how effectively the Warriors will be able to score from beyond the perimeter this season. Broyles scored 99 3-pointers last season and replacing that level of second-level scoring is a top priority for Orlandi.

As for the rest of the team, the returners are entering this season with the same competitiveness and determination that has become synonymous for the program. Two-time defending Cascade Conference player of the year Callie Stevens and first-team All-Cascade Conference forward Maddie Holm are among the team's leaders and are looking to close out the unfinished business from a season ago.

"Everything's competitive," Stevens said. "It makes us all better at practice because we're practicing like we're going to play. And we're just trying to get ready for our first game, and the anticipation is there this week."

Helping the aforementioned depth of LCSC is an improvement in game from several players as well as a return from injury. Grangeville High School alumni Camden Barger is back with the team after being plagued most of last year with an injury and has impressed Orlandi and her teammates with her play and her basketball IQ. She was one of three players to attend all conditioning workouts and took the court with her teammates for the first time in the offseason at the Lewis-Clark State alumni game.

"(Camden) made a comment when we played our alumni game," Holm said. "She said, 'This is the first game I've ever played with you guys,' and she told me she was kind of nervous about it. ... It was kind of a change of perspective, I guess."

A potential Warriors trip to the title game still has to go through a competitive Cascade Conference and national field to meet their goals of hanging a red championship banner, but it looks like they're all-hands-on-deck and full speed ahead in pursuit of those goals.

Men's basketball

Last year's men's basketball season was a mixture of good and bad.

The bad: LCSC was plagued with injuries that prevented the team from ever really playing at its full potential, resulting in the program's first losing season in over a decade.

The good: Several players stepped up and got valuable minutes, properly preparing them for a 2023-24 season that will have several obstacles.

The biggest of those obstacles will be defending NAIA national champion and in-state/Cascade Conference rival College of Idaho. The road to hoist the red banner will go through Caldwell and an elite Cascade Conference. Johnson and his players are aware of that fact.

"Since the mid-90s, (College of Idaho) has won two national championships and (Oregon Tech) has won three," Johnson said. "(Oregon Tech) was in another national championship game, we've been in a couple Final Fours. So, we think our league is really good. If you can get through our league and be a top-three, top-four (team), then I think you are a national championship contender."

Unlike College of Idaho, which returns most of its championship-winning squad from a season ago, the Warriors will have several new faces on the team and are working to get players back into the lineup.

"Making sure guys are healthy — we've lacked that this year and last year," senior Davian Brown said. "And just making sure we're all on the same page; locked in every single day. And that's going to be a difference-maker."

The newcomers have impressed so far. Senior Alaska Anchorage transfer Jaedon Bradley has stood out from the jump in practice. The junior college transfers have also shown great things as they get used to their new team. Attempts to acclimate the newcomers have progressed nicely, according to Johnson, but the injury bug has still not dissipated from the LCSC locker room.

Some players have worked their way back from injuries. Sophomore Anthony Peoples Jr. is practicing after a two-year layoff due to an ACL injury and Quentin Raynor was talked up as a contributor this season by Johnson after not practicing last season.

A couple other players have dealt with injuries in the offseason and either have or are just getting back from their respective ailments.

"I think we're going to be about as healthy as a college basketball team can be," Johnson said. "You're always going to have guys that are banged up, that are sore, that are nursing an ankle or knee tendonitis but for the most part, I think we're healthy. And hopefully we stay that way."

Johnson says the team is starting to get out of the woods with injuries, and said that the team is still a little ways off from being ready to play a competitive basketball game, but the Warriors will have no choice soon.

LCSC opens the season with two exhibition games against blueblood NCAA programs. The first is at 7 p.m. Friday against Arizona and the second at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 against Gonzaga. Johnson, Brown and Sam Stockton (son of Gonzaga alum and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton) expressed excitement for playing the two top-caliber teams.

"(It's) super exciting," Stockton said. "It's quite a privilege to go play a team that's such a high caliber of Arizona and, obviously, Gonzaga. We're an NAIA school — those opportunities don't really come that often for teams like that. So, super excited to play down in (Arizona's) arena and see who we are as a team and see how it goes."

The exhibition games will be opportunities for the Warriors to get an extended look at how the transfers and freshmen look in a competitive format. Exhibition games don't count towards the freshman redshirt limit. Those two games are some of the better chances the team has to see how the first-year players look.

LCSC still has some questions to figure out with the rotation and how the new players will fit in with the team. With such lofty expectations and challenges ahead for the Warriors, figuring out the rotation and starting the first month of the season strong will be paramount for the team's success.

