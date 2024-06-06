LCCC's Reece Wadhams eager for another shot at CNFR

Jun. 6—CHEYENNE — Reece Wadhams wasn't going to return to Laramie County Community College this year.

He had already earned his associates degree in agricultural business and was going to enter the workforce. Wadhams' first team roping run at the College National Finals Rodeo last June changed that.

University of Wyoming header Rio Nutter roped the steer's horns and pulled it into position for Wadhams to rope the hind legs. Wadhams came up short, and the pair was credited with a no-time.

"Right after that run, I told my coaches I was coming back for another year," Wadhams said. "I wanted to make another run at the CNFR and try to make up for that."

Wadhams and Nutter will get their chance at redemption starting Monday at the Wyoming Center in Casper. The pair will be up in slack Monday and Tuesday morning. They'll be in the main performance Friday night.

Wadhams and Nutter clocked a 6.6-second run on their second attempt at last year's CNFR. They stopped the clock in 7.5 seconds on their third run, but the judge said Wadhams caught just one leg, resulting in a five-second penalty and an official time of 12.5 seconds.

"I got my head pretty low after those two runs," Wadhams said.

The pair spent the summer living on Nutter's family ranch outside Rapid City, South Dakota. They worked for another rancher, who gave them a flexible enough schedule to attend numerous professional rodeos.

"The guy we were working for was pretty lenient and let us work whenever we could," Wadhams said. "We didn't really have a set schedule or anything. We helped him out whenever we weren't on the road."

Wadhams and Nutter had mixed results on the professional circuit. The experience was still invaluable, Wadhams said.

"You don't really know what to expect until you're in the thick of it, so last year was a big learning process for us," the Pueblo, Colorado, product said. "We're both young kids, so going out and rodeoing ourselves is quite a bit different than having an old guy show you how to enter, where to go and things like that.

"It was a really good learning experience for us."

Nutter and Wadhams put themselves in contention for a Central Rocky Mountain Region championship by placing in five rodeos heading into UW's Laramie River Rendezvous. However, a no-time in the first go-round left them clinging to third place and the CRMR's final spot at the CNFR.

Wadhams takes the blame for the team's Laramie River Rendezvous performance. Nutter was pulling the steer into position for a legal heel catch, but Wadhams got antsy and fired his shot too early.

"It was nothing Rio did, I just read the steer too fast and threw my rope before he was turned the right way," Wadhams said. "I'm glad it all worked out and we're still going to the CNFR. I feel pretty lucky.

"It's the whole reason I came back to school. I wasn't really chasing another degree; I wanted to make the college finals again with Rio. We got there by the skin of our teeth, but I'm thankful to be back."

Wadhams thinks the experience of having competed at the CNFR previously will be beneficial this summer.

"We have to put our own run together and try to go do the same thing every time," Wadhams said. "We don't try to go crazy. We just want to make our run and see where the chips fall."

Wadhams used his extra year at LCCC to earn a business management degree, and has been working on a ranch in remote North Dakota since the semester ended. He plans on leaving college rodeo eligibility on the table and entering the workforce next year.

"I'll go to Arizona in the winter and work," he said. "That's where my family lives now. I plan on training horses and roping a lot with my dad. We'll jackpot and do some horse and roping work in the winter.

"This is it for me and college rodeo. That's why I'd really like to make this (CNFR) count."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.