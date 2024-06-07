LCCC's Kassidy Dunagan excited for first CNFR trip

Jun. 7—CHEYENNE — Getting a spot in the College National Finals Rodeo was the furthest thing from Kassidy Dunagan's mind when she ran for goat tying director for the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

Having another path toward CNFR qualification was merely an added benefit for the Laramie County Community College sophomore.

"I thought it was a really cool opportunity for me to represent my region and see behind the scenes of what it takes to put on a rodeo and keep everything running smoothly," Dunagan said.

Being the CRMR goat tying director wasn't the only thing that got Dunagan into the CNFR. She still worked hard to earn her spot by finishing in the upper third of point-scorers in one of her events. Dunagan finished 14th in the CRMR goat tying standings.

"I was very happy with my season," Dunagan said. "I made lot of short gos and stayed consistent throughout."

The Whitehall, Montana, cowgirl will compete in goat tying during slack Monday and Tuesday morning. She'll be up in the main performance Wednesday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

This is Dunagan's first trip to the CNFR.

"I've never even been as a fan," she said with more than a hint of excitement in her voice.

Dunagan credited chemistry with her horse, J Lo, as the reason she was able to remain consistent. The horse has been in her family for nearly a decade. Dunagan started competing on it during her sophomore year of high school because the horse she had been riding was aging.

"The horse I had was super cool and taught me just about everything I knew, but she was getting old and needed and easier life," Dunagan said. "I decided to step up on the younger horse, and she was super natural and picked it up really quickly."

Dunagan's decision to attend LCCC was equal parts academic and athletics.

"I knew I wanted to rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, so I picked a couple programs that had what I needed for prerequisites for a microbiology degree and toured all of them," she said. "I was really impressed with the academic and rodeo facilities at LCCC."

Dunagan plans to attend LCCC for one more year before transferring to the University of Wyoming to finish her degree. She'll also serve as the CRMR's goat tying director for one more year. It's a responsibility she enjoys.

"If one of our rodeo athletes or coaches has a concern, we take them to the national board and discus them there," Dunagan said. "At the rodeos, I'm responsible for making sure our sponsors get recognition and I help resolve any disputes during the competition.

"We have a very good region and very good judges, so it's been a pretty quiet year."

