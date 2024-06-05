LCCC hires Dean Finnerty as full-time rodeo coach

Jun. 4—CHEYENNE — Dean Finnerty wasn't sure if he was going to be hired as Laramie County Community College's head rodeo coach, but he didn't want the team to lose the momentum built by his predecessors.

LCCC officially removed the interim label from Finnerty's title and announced his hire as the full-time coach Tuesday morning.

"I'm tickled with how the program is going, tickled with the coaches we have, and we have some really good kids here and another group of good kids coming in," Finnerty said. "It's just going to be business as usual for us. I'm glad they were happy enough to keep me on. That says something about the program we have here.

"I tried to keep things on an even keel, get kids back to the CNFR and build on those successes we've had. It worked out well for us."

Finnerty — a Wheatland native — spent five seasons as an assistant coach for Seth Glause, who left LCCC last summer to become head coach at the University of Wyoming. Glause replaced former LCCC coach Beau Clark as the head coach at UW.

Both Clark and Glause had gotten LCCC rodeo on an upward trajectory, with more individuals qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo and teams placing highly at the Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeos week in and week out. Finnerty did his best to maintain that with the help of assistant coach Vickie Segelke.

LCCC women finished third in the CRMR team standings this season, while the men were fourth. Sophomore Rayne Grant won the regional barrel racing title. The Golden Eagles will send Grant, Reece Wadhams (team roping heeler) and Kassidy Dunagan (goat tying) to the CNFR, which starts Sunday in Casper.

In addition to winning the CRMR barrel racing crown, Grant finished second in the league's all-around race. That allowed her to add breakaway roping to her list of events for the CNFR. Grant is the first LCCC cowgirl to make the CNFR in barrel racing or as an all-around contestant.

"We had chances to send even more kids to the CNFR, but things just didn't fall our way," Finnerty said. "We've got a lot of potential to move up in all the individual standings and the team standings."

Finnerty competed professionally for many years as a steer wrestler, and continues to compete at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Eagles had three steer wrestlers in the CRMR top 10 at season's end, while Rhett Witt was 12th.

Witt spent last summer traveling with Finnerty to pro rodeos, and was excited when he was tabbed as the interim coach.

"He knows the system and what it takes to prepare kids for success. He practices the way you should and rodeos the way you should," Witt said during CFD steer wrestling qualifying July 18, 2023. "The way (Glause) built the program really laid a foundation, and I'm sure (Finnerty) is going to build on it."

LCCC athletics director Mark Puev described the school as lucky to have Finnerty on staff.

"We could not be happier with the LCCC rodeo team continuing on with Dean as the full-time head coach," Puev said in a news release. "He is a genuine person that has a wealth of knowledge, as well as a sincerity for everyone he is associated with. We are lucky to have him onboard."

