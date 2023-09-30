LCA QB, LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson talks returning a punt against Avoyelles
Lafayette Christian quarterback and LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson details his first punt return of his football career Friday against Avoyelles.
Lafayette Christian quarterback and LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson details his first punt return of his football career Friday against Avoyelles.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
Fury and Usyk are continuing the trend of chasing undisputed glory, just like Canelo Alvarez will be doing Saturday night.
USC is a 21.5-point favorite at Colorado.
The Texas transfer allegedly raped a woman at a KU dorm in August. He reached a plea deal regarding a 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend on Sept. 14.
Will QB Cameron Rising play for the first time all season?
The Americans never led once and find themselves in 4-0 hole.
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide.