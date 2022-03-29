LB Zeke Turner salary, contract details, salary cap implications

One of the many players the Arizona Cardinals re-signed was linebacker and special teams ace Zeke Turner. He re-signed with the team on a one-year contract.

He will be back with the team for his fifth NFL season. He made the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2018 out of Washington, where he played safety.

He converted to linebacker and became a stud special teams player immediately. He led the Cardinals with 22 special teams tackles, including 16 solo tackles. He tied for the team lead with 15 special teams tackles in 2020. He also has blocked two punts in his career and has caught a pass on a fake punt.

He was only able to play in five games this past season because of a shoulder injury.

In addition to his special teams play, he also, because of his background as a defensive back, is a solid option as a backup to Isaiah Simmons, as he can do some of the same things as Simmons can in coverage.

While the deal was agreed upon over a week ago, it took a while for the details of his contract, his salary and how it affects the salary cap this season to come out, but we now have the information below, per Over the Cap.

Zeke Turner salary, contract details

Turner gets a one-year, $1.5 million total deal. He gets $152,500 as a signing bonus. $347,500 of his salary is fully guaranteed.

His 2022 salary is nearly $1.35 million.

There are no other apparent roster bonuses of any kind.

Salary cap implications

Turner’s deal apparently qualifies for the veteran benefit for the salary cap.

Although he is being paid a total of $1.5 million, his cap hit is less.

Instead of a cap hit of $1.5 million, as there are no void years on the back end of the contract to reduce the cap hit this year, his cap hit will simply be nearly $1.19 million.

It is a solid deal for a solid special teams contributor.

List

Cardinals' 2022 free agency tracker

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



