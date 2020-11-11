What can LB Tegray Scales bring to Pittsburgh Steelers?

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh hosted linebacker Tegray Scales for a visit. On Wednesday, he was signed to the practice squad.

Scales came in for a visit and not a workout because the team was already acquainted with his skillset. The 6’0 linebacker signed a futures contract with Pittsburgh in January 2019 but was cut after the preseason.

What can Scales bring to the team should he be elevated to the 53-man roster? We looked to Pro Football Focus to see the contributions he brought last preseason.

Here is a breakdown of Scales’ PFF grades:

2019 Steelers preseason

Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

  • 44 snaps: 4 run, 3 pass, 25 coverage

    • Defense: 29.4

    • Run: 67.3

    • Pass rush: 68.2

    • Coverage: 28.6

Week 2 vs. Chiefs

  • Defense: 59.8 | 0 run, 3 pass, 6 coverage

    • Run: –

    • Pass rush: 54.1

    • Coverage: 63

Week 3 vs. Titans

  • Defense: 91.8 | 1 run, 4 pass, 3 coverage

    • Run: 60.0

    • Pass rush: 91.2

    • Coverage: 62.9

Week 4 vs. Panthers

  • Defense: 59.3 | 10 run, 3 pass, 5 coverage

    • Run: 80.2

    • Pass rush: 88.8

    • Coverage: 27.7

Overall

  • Defense: 50.0 | 120 snaps, 15 run, 13 pass, 39 coverage

    • Run: 83.1

    • Pass rush: 91.3

    • Coverage: 28.0

