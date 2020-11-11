What can LB Tegray Scales bring to Pittsburgh Steelers?
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh hosted linebacker Tegray Scales for a visit. On Wednesday, he was signed to the practice squad.
Scales came in for a visit and not a workout because the team was already acquainted with his skillset. The 6’0 linebacker signed a futures contract with Pittsburgh in January 2019 but was cut after the preseason.
What can Scales bring to the team should he be elevated to the 53-man roster? We looked to Pro Football Focus to see the contributions he brought last preseason.
We have signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 11, 2020
Here is a breakdown of Scales’ PFF grades:
2019 Steelers preseason
Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
44 snaps: 4 run, 3 pass, 25 coverage
Defense: 29.4
Run: 67.3
Pass rush: 68.2
Coverage: 28.6
Week 2 vs. Chiefs
Defense: 59.8 | 0 run, 3 pass, 6 coverage
Run: –
Pass rush: 54.1
Coverage: 63
Week 3 vs. Titans
Defense: 91.8 | 1 run, 4 pass, 3 coverage
Run: 60.0
Pass rush: 91.2
Coverage: 62.9
Week 4 vs. Panthers
Defense: 59.3 | 10 run, 3 pass, 5 coverage
Run: 80.2
Pass rush: 88.8
Coverage: 27.7
Overall
Defense: 50.0 | 120 snaps, 15 run, 13 pass, 39 coverage
Run: 83.1
Pass rush: 91.3
Coverage: 28.0