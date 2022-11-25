LB Preston Smith shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Carson Wentz and his wife are hosting teammates for Thanksgiving dinner. So much for that narrative of him being a bad teammate.
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to start making his free-agent visits. And despite all the chatter about OBJ going to see the Cowboys, they’re third on his current itinerary. Via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will visit three teams in this order — Giants then Bills then Cowboys. Anderson also reports that [more]
The #Bills are thankful for Ed Oliver on Thanksgiving, meanwhile, other teams (#Lions included) are not:
Report card: #Bills top #Lions, 28-25 (via @jdiloro):
Black Friday 2022 is here and we're tracking the best Black Friday sales you can shop at Amazon, Walmart, Solo Stove, Wayfair and Pottery Barn.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
A closer look at the controversial call that negated a Patriots touchdown.
England is now -210 to win on Friday after Iran beat Wales.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
Married UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announced that they're expecting their first baby together in 2023.
With the Lions trailing the Bills 25-22 late in the fourth quarter today, D.J. Chark got open past the Bills’ secondary for a potential game-winning touchdown. But Jared Goff threw the ball short, and the pass fell incomplete. After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell said the play call was good but the execution was [more]
Iran scored in the 98th and 101st minute to beat 10-man Wales 2-0 to secure an emotional and hugely important victory. On and off the pitch.
The ploy has spread throughout European soccer in recent years to counteract the sport’s dead-ball wizards.
If Lane Kiffin had planned to take a final bow by winning the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State spoiled the party. Will Kiffin remain at Ole Miss?
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, in Week 12 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
If the Pats fall short of the playoffs, Thanksgiving night in Minnesota will be a big reason why. As Phil Perry writes, Bill Belichick's team was undone by a series of inexplicable mistakes that popped up at the most inopportune times.
There are no morale victories in the NFL. But something felt different about the Detroit Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Each year, NASCAR's most popular driver is awarded at the annual banquet. Chase Elliott is expected to win again this year.
The highly anticipated Black Friday USMNT-England showdown is finally here. Wales-Iran, Qatar-Senegal and Netherlands-Ecuador also play.