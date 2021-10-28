LB Preston Smith active, but no Davante Adams, Kevin King for Packers vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded offensively against the Arizona Cardinals. They will also be shorthanded defensively.

Wide receiver Davante Adams did not travel with the team and did not clear COVID protocols. He is currently on the COVID list. They also did not activate receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve, and Allen Lazard was ruled out for COVID protocols as well. None are technically on the active roster.

They will also not have cornerback Kevin King, who was questionable for the game with shoulder and back injuries. He is inactive for the Packers.

Here is the full list.

LB Jaylon Smith

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

LB La’Darius Hamilton

T Dennis Kelly

DL Jack Helfin

They do get edge rusher Preston Smith back in the lineup. He was questionable for the game but will suit and be in the lineup.

