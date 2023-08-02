LB Myjai Sanders expected to return from hand injury soon

So far during training camp, the Arizona Cardinals have not had to deal with any major injuries, but they have had a few minor ones.

On player who has missed a few days is second-year linebacker Myjai Sanders. Last week, he banned his hand and has missed practice since. He was seen on the field on Monday with a cast on, but he isn’t expected to be out for long.

“You’ll see him out there pretty shortly,” said head coach Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday when asked if Sanders would have to miss any extended time.

Sanders was drafted in the third round last year and showed some promise as a pass rusher with limited playing time in his rookie campaign.

In 13 games in 2022, he had 23 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Entering Year 2, he is expected to have a larger role in a young core of edge defenders.

