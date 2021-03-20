LB Miles Killebrew agrees to terms with Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
It might not be the big signing we saw Friday when wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers but it is something. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is reporting the Steelers have agreed to terms with linebacker Miles Killebrew.

Killebrew is a safety/linebacker tweener who has made his impact in the NFL mostly on special teams. If you are looking for a player comparison, think of Marcus Allen. Similar body type and style of player. This addition could mean the end for veteran Jordan Dangerfield who remains unsigned.

