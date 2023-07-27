LB Matthew Adams suffers calf injury, out for ‘weeks’

Leaving practice earlier this week, linebacker Matthew Adams is now in a walking boot and will miss “weeks” with a calf injury. While the linebacker room lacked a significant upgrade this offseason, Adams signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason as the team brought in an influx of special teams aces.

Entering training camp as a fringe player already, Adams will have to prove in a limited amount of time that he deserves a spot on the final 53-man roster.

#Browns Stefanski said LB Matt Adams will be out for weeks with a calf injury. He’s in a boot — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 27, 2023

More Injuries!

Browns: LB Matthew Adams leaves practice with trainer

WR Marquise Goodwin will miss start of training camp with blood clots

Browns place four on non-football injury list ahead of training camp

Browns: Amari Cooper is on schedule and will be ready for training camp

Browns Injury Alert: Jedrick Wills suffers ugly injury on final drive vs. Steelers

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire