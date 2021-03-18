LB L.J. Fort becomes free agent as Ravens don’t pick up 2021 option

The Baltimore Ravens seem poised to lose another defensive starter, parting ways with linebacker L.J. Fort. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens didn’t technically cut Fort but chose to not pick up his 2021 option, allowing him to enter free agency.

Fort came to Baltimore last season after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles just a few weeks into the season. He excelled both on defense and special teams, earning a contract extension. Over his two seasons with the Ravens, Fort played in 26 games, starting 16. He had three passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown, two sacks, and 88 total tackles.

With Baltimore signing linebacker Chris Board to a one-year deal as well as drafting Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison last offseason, Fort became expendable. Tight up against the reduced salary cap, not picking up Fort’s option will save the Ravens an estimated $2.25 million, according to Over The Cap.

Now, that’s not to say Fort won’t eventually return to Baltimore. They clearly like what he brings to the table, especially on special teams. But after getting plenty of starting snaps with the Ravens, Fort could draw interest in free agency elsewhere.