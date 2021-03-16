LB Kevin Pierre-Louis agrees to 2-year, $8 million contract with Houston Texans

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis is signing a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Houston Texans, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Another former Washington player is out the door on the first day of free agency in the NFL, with linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis agreeing to a 2-year deal with the Houston Texans that will pay him $8 million.

Pierre-Louis only spent one year with the Washington Football Team, where he joined on a cheap, one-year contract that saw him perform well and earn a new deal going forward. Pierre-Louis finished the season with 56 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, and was a solid piece of the defense.

We already knew that Washington had a big need at the LB position this offseason, but with the departure of KPL, that need has only gotten bigger.

List