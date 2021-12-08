LB Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Arizona Cardinals had a standout defensive performance on Sunday against the Chicago Bears with four interceptions of quarterback Andy Dalton. While linebacker Jordan Hicks did not have one of the four picks in the game, he had a fantastic game and, as a result, has earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Hicks had 13 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on Sunday. He became just the fourth player in the league this season to have at least 10 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in a game. He is only the third Cardinals player to do it.

He has a career-high five sacks this season and has twice had two sacks in a game.

He is the only player in the NFL this season with at least 90 tackles and five sacks.

This is yet another accomplishment for a player who was told he would be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Zaven Collins.

It is Hicks’ first career player of the week award. It is the fourth time this season a Cardinals player has received defensive honors. Chandler Jones earned player of the week honors after Week 1 and Week 11, while cornerback Byron Murphy did after Week 3.

Add in the special teams honors for Matt Prater after Week 6 and Kyler Murray’s offensive honors after Week 2, the Cardinals have received six player of the week awards.

