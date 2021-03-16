LB Joe Thomas leaving Cowboys to go play for Texans

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2021 free agency period desperate for help at the linebacker position after a lackluster year for the position group and now have lost one of their players from 2020. With three reserve linebackers all set to hit the open market, it was assured that Dallas would see attrition and the first domino fell early.

After three years as a member of the team, linebacker Joe Thomas will be leaving the club. He won’t be traveling far though, joining the Houston Texans.

Texans to sign former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2021

The South Carolina State product went undrafted in 2014 before becoming a Green Bay Packer from 2015-17. Notably, Thomas had a 70-tackle season in 2016, a career-high year for the linebacker. After those three years, Thomas signed with the Cowboys in 2018.

Thomas was mainly a special teams player during his first year with Dallas before taking a bigger role as a rotational linebacker during the last two seasons. Thomas totaled 95 total tackles in Dallas and had a forced fumble in 2019.

With the loss of Thomas, the Cowboys now only have four linebackers on their current roster: Leighton Vander-Esch, Jaylon Smith, Francis Bernard, and Luke Gifford. Now, Dallas will look to find other options at the position, whether it be through free agency or the draft.

