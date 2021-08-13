LB Joe Schobert on pending trade to Steelers: ‘Great place to play behind that d-line’

#Jaguars LB Joe Schobert tells ESPN from what he understands a trade sending him to Pittsburgh is in the works now. Doesn't have particulars, still processing. 'Great place to play behind that D-line," he said. Mike Tomlin always has been high on Schobert and his coverage ability — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2021

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler is reporting that ESPN spoke to Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert and he confirmed he is being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Schobert didn’t have the details of the trade but he sounded like he is excited to play on that Steelers defense.

If Schobert can re-capture the magic of his 2018 season, this will be a great move. Schobert was one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL Regardless of that, adding Schobert will give the Steelers a smart inside linebacker and exceptional tackler.

