LB Joe Schobert confirms trade, expresses excitement to work with Mike Tomlin, Steelers’ DL

While he’ll be playing in a place with colder weather conditions, linebacker Joe Schobert expressed his excitement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Thursday night, confirming that the deal is done. And while he wasn’t able to share the details, he told Fowler that he’s ready to work for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and flourish behind their talented defensive line.

#Jaguars LB Joe Schobert tells ESPN from what he understands a trade sending him to Pittsburgh is in the works now. Doesn't have particulars, still processing. 'Great place to play behind that D-line," he said. Mike Tomlin always has been high on Schobert and his coverage ability — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2021

The news of Schobert being traded surfaced as the Steelers were on the field for their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Once the game ends, it’s possible more details could surface on what the compensation will be.

Schobert only got to spend one season with the Jags, who signed him out of free agency to a five-year, $53.75 million deal last season. However, with linebacker Damien Wilson impressing the Jags in training camp, Schobert became expendable.

The veteran linebacker should fit right in with Pittsburgh due to his familiarity with the AFC North. He rejoins the division after playing with the Cleveland Browns from 2016-19.