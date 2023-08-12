LB Jacob Phillips exits vs. Commanders with a shoulder injury

After being selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jacob Phillips has yet to find any sort of health. He has missed substantial time in every season of his career, and he has now left their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders with a shoulder injury as well. He will not return. Phillips joins wide receiver Elijah Moore and cornerback A.J. Green III as players to depart with the medical staff.

In a linebacker room where every depth position is up for grabs, this is not great news for a player who has failed to make an impact in three seasons.

