LB Jackson LaDuke follows former Oregon coach to Nevada

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jackson LaDuke has found a new home with a familiar face.

It was announced on Friday night that LaDuke, a player who played in 18 games through 3 season with the Ducks, would be transferring to the Nevada Wolfpack, joining former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson.

Wilson, who was named the head coach at Nevada last year, recruited LaDuke to the Ducks, so it makes sense that he would find a home there and hope to see an increase in playing time.

LaDuke entered the transfer portal on December 4, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

Jackson LaDuke’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 12 Games | 13 total tackles

2021: 4 Games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU

2020: 2 Games | 1 total tackle

Vitals

Hometown

Sparks, Nevada

Projected Position

Inside Linebacker

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

230 pounds

Class

2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

LV

LB

Rivals

4

5.8

LV

LB

ESPN

3

77

LV

LB

On3 Recruiting

3

88.10

LV

LB

247 Composite

3

0.8829

LV

LB

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories