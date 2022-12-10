LB Jackson LaDuke follows former Oregon coach to Nevada
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jackson LaDuke has found a new home with a familiar face.
It was announced on Friday night that LaDuke, a player who played in 18 games through 3 season with the Ducks, would be transferring to the Nevada Wolfpack, joining former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson.
Wilson, who was named the head coach at Nevada last year, recruited LaDuke to the Ducks, so it makes sense that he would find a home there and hope to see an increase in playing time.
LaDuke entered the transfer portal on December 4, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.
Jackson LaDuke’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2022: 12 Games | 13 total tackles
2021: 4 Games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU
2020: 2 Games | 1 total tackle
Vitals
Hometown
Sparks, Nevada
Projected Position
Inside Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
230 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
LV
LB
Rivals
4
5.8
LV
LB
ESPN
3
77
LV
LB
On3 Recruiting
3
88.10
LV
LB
247 Composite
3
0.8829
LV
LB
Finally Home. Committed to THE University of Nevada!! 🐺 #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/OJqDqEMkAR
— Jackson LaDuke (@Jackson_laDuke) December 10, 2022