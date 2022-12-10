LB Jackson LaDuke follows former Oregon coach to Nevada

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jackson LaDuke has found a new home with a familiar face.

It was announced on Friday night that LaDuke, a player who played in 18 games through 3 season with the Ducks, would be transferring to the Nevada Wolfpack, joining former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson.

Wilson, who was named the head coach at Nevada last year, recruited LaDuke to the Ducks, so it makes sense that he would find a home there and hope to see an increase in playing time.

LaDuke entered the transfer portal on December 4, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

Jackson LaDuke’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 12 Games | 13 total tackles

2021: 4 Games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU

2020: 2 Games | 1 total tackle

Vitals

Hometown Sparks, Nevada Projected Position Inside Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 230 pounds Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 LV LB Rivals 4 5.8 LV LB ESPN 3 77 LV LB On3 Recruiting 3 88.10 LV LB 247 Composite 3 0.8829 LV LB

Twitter

Finally Home. Committed to THE University of Nevada!! 🐺 #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/OJqDqEMkAR — Jackson LaDuke (@Jackson_laDuke) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire