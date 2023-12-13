LB Jack Kiser returns to lead Notre Dame defense in 2024; Star left tackle Joe Alt declares for the NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame’s defensive leader in 2024 will be, without a doubt, sixth-year linebacker Jack Kiser. The Indiana native announced Wednesday afternoon that he will return to the Irish defense for his final season of eligibility.

Kiser cited a classic quote from former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, “Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation is necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice.”

Some of the same could be said of Kiser’s defensive impact. On a per-snap basis, no one on the Irish defense finds the ball more often than Kiser. On a per-tackle basis, no one on the Irish defense is a more sure tackler.

He has 59 tackles thus far in 2023, with one sack, one forced fumble, two passes broken up and one interception. In his career, Kiser has 182 total tackles with 10.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 10 passes broken up, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

He just has always had to share his workload with classmates JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, the former committed to play in a postseason all-star game, implying NFL intentions, and the latter already opted out of the Sun Bowl against No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29 to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Kiser will still share work with the likes of sophomores Jaylen Sneed and Preston Zinter, as well as freshmen Drayk Bowen and Jaiden Ausberry, but he should finally be the lead linebacker, able to play all three positions and thus coming off the field far less often than in the past few seasons.

With Kiser leading the way, Notre Dame now knows it has a veteran presence up the middle of the field on at least two of the three levels, defensive tackle Howard Cross also returning in 2024. The Irish continue to hope current senior All-American safety Xavier Watts returns, as well, which would give the defense a three-level backbone that should hold up under most any test.

In that scenario, granting a Watts return, Notre Dame will have at least four defensive starters returning, the fourth being cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Current senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills and current senior defensive end Jordan Botelho could make it six.

While that may be fewer than ideal, adding Duke transfer defensive end RJ Oben to the line will create a veteran front, and the return of Kiser in the middle will help coordinate Al Golden’s defense.

Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation's necessary. Those who don't, no explanation will suffice. - @CoachLouHoltz88



#24 is coming back in ’24.

Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/feJQMQsGs5 — Jack Kiser (@JBKiser4) December 13, 2023

Notre Dame will not have the luxury of a veteran line on offense, particularly not after junior left tackle Joe Alt declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, also opting out of the Sun Bowl.

“Saturdays in Notre Dame Stadium playing for the Notre Dame fans is what I will remember the most,” Alt wrote on Twitter. “Truly the best fan base in America.”

Alt rose into the starting left tackle role after a rash of injuries left the Irish grasping for straws early in the 2021 season, working through Blake Fisher, Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody within the season’s first month. Alt was barely years removed from being a high-school tight end.

Yet, he stepped in as the fourth option at left tackle and then never relinquished the role, not even when Fisher returned to action for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Alt started the final eight games of 2021 and then every game in each of the last two seasons.

The consensus All-American will now join Fisher in becoming the first Notre Dame offensive linemen to ever leave for the NFL draft after their junior seasons.

To replace Alt in the Sun Bowl, expect the Irish to turn to Baker, presumably the front-runner to inherit the mantle of the left tackle tradition in South Bend. Since Zack Martin’s first start in 2010, the featured Irish left tackle has never been drafted lower than the second round (Liam Eichenberg at No. 42 overall in 2021), producing three top-16 draft picks (Martin, Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey).

Alt should make that four top-16 draft picks and quite probably three top-10 draft picks.

INTO THE NFL DRAFT WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

Linebacker Marist Liufau

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Right tackle Blake Fisher

Left tackle Joe Alt

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Receiver Tobias Merriweather

Receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Receiver Chris Tyree

Receiver Braylon James

Tight end Holden Staes

Center Zeke Correll

Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah

Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina

Safety Ramon Henderson

Safety Antonio Carter

Corrnerback Ryan Barnes

Offensive lineman Michael Carmody

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Quarterback Riley Leonard

Receiver Kris Mitchell

Receiver Beaux Collins

Defensive back Jordan Clark