LB Jabril Cox to miss remainder of Cowboys’ season with ACL tear

The injury bug has bitten the Cowboys repeatedly over the team’s first seven games, though most of the cases have been relatively minor, with the affected players missing just sporadic or limited time.

But now a promising young playmaker has been lost for the season.

As Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News is reporting, rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered an ACL tear in Sunday night’s win over Minnesota and is out for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of the Week 8 win; Cox was injured on punt coverage. Unable to put pressure on his right leg after the play was over, he was helped to the sideline medical tent and then carted from to the locker room.

He left the Vikings’ stadium on crutches and received an MRI on Monday, confirming the tear.

Cox himself posted a message to Twitter shortly after news of the severity of his injury went public.

Love this team. It’s all a part of God’s plan. Watch how I shake back! ✭🖤 — Jabril Cox (@_Brillo) November 1, 2021

A fourth-round draft pick out of LSU, Cox had been a heavy contributor on special teams, logging over 55% of the unit’s snaps in each of the Cowboys’ previous six games. He had seen just nine game snaps thus far with the regular defense, but it had been thought that the recent departure of Jaylon Smith might result in more time at linebacker for the 23-year-old Cox.

