LB Garret Wallow seeks to be best teammate, leader he can for Texans

The Houston Texans have more holes on defense than Whataburger has free spicy ketchup packets.

The Texans couldn’t stop the run in 2020, leading to their 4-12 record. Teams would pass the ball comfortably and control the pace of the game. Turnovers were nary with just nine to show for a full 16-game season.

However, new fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow knows what his mission is as soon as he joins the team.

“The most important thing is just being the best teammate that I can,” Wallow told reporters May 1 during day three of the 2021 NFL draft. “That’s probably the most valuable thing I bring to the table.”

The Texans selected Wallow No. 170 overall in Round 5 from TCU. At 6-2, 230 pounds, he appears to more suited alongside Zach Cunningham and competing for fellow linebackers Jordan Jenkins and Christian Kirksey for playing time. Wallow seeks to be a leader, not so much by words, but by action as he strives to be the best version of himself.

“One thing about me is just leadership, so that’s one thing that I want to bring to the Texans, is just coming in and being the best leader that I can, being the best player for the team that I can,” said Wallow. “Definitely want to come in there and learn the playbook, be a smart player for the Texans and help out anyway that I can for us to win a Super Bowl.”

The Texans also would like to win a Super Bowl, which is why they hired Lovie Smith as their defensive coordinator. Smith was the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2001, who appeared in Super Bowl XXXVI. Smith was also the coach of the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, leading the NFC North club to an appearance in the Big Game at the end of the 2006 season.

“It’s just a beautiful opportunity,” Wallow said of the chance to play for Smith. “Like I said, just to be so close to home and playing in Texas as well, it’s a beautiful thing, man. It’s just crazy. As you can tell, I’m still at a loss for words. I’m just excited to get down there and get started and get things rolling.”