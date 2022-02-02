LB EJ Lightsey commits to UGA

On Wednesday, 2022 3-star linebacker EJ Lightsey chose to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs over Auburn, LSU and South Carolina.

Lightsey, a former Florida commit, hails from Fitzgerald, Georgia and ranks as the nation’s No. 494 overall player and No. 49 ranked linebacker, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

During his senior season, Lightsey won the GHSA Class 2A state championship with Fitzgerald High School while being named the Peach State’s Class AA Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also a MaxPreps Small Town All-America Football first-team selection.