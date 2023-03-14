LB Duke Riley reacts to re-signing with Dolphins

The legal tampering period is open in the NFL, allowing for all 32 teams to agree to deals with players that are about to be free agents. Those deals don’t become official until the start of the league year.

However, a team can re-sign any of their pending free agents whenever they want, and that’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins did on Monday, as they signed linebacker Duke Riley to a two-year deal.

Riley returns to a linebacking room that will look different than it did last year. Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel are still free agents, and the Dolphins agreed to terms with David Long from the Tennessee Titans to play a major role at the position.

After agreeing to spend another two seasons in Miami, Riley took to social media to share his reaction with those who follow him.

I love you Miami 🙏🏾! Thankful! — DukeRiley.eth (@1Goal1Dream) March 13, 2023

While Riley has been a Dolphin for the last two seasons, this is the first time he’s getting a multi-year contract with the team. That type of commitment has to feel great, and it’s well-deserved.

